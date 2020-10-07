BJP demands action against Akademi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A meeting of BJP district cultural cell demanded action against Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi office bearers, who denied Mohiniyattam exponent R L V Ramakrishnan the chance to perform at an online event. “The discrimination, which pushed Ramakrishnan to attempt suicide, is shocking. It has brought disgrace to the art that is above caste, creed and religion,” said BJP vice-president K S Radhakrishnan.

The meeting demanded strict action against the office bearers and backed Ramakrishnan. Sreekumari Ramachandran, E N Nandakumar, Venu B Nair, I S Kundoor, director Anil Medayil, C A Sajeevan and others attended the meeting.