BookMyDay- the virtual wedding planner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the pandemic played spoilsport in organising wedding functions, several are still opting to make the best of their celebrations while obeying health protocols. However, finding the right people for all the tasks involved— makeup artists to photographers—during a time like this may be a major challenge for families.

BookMyDay, a Kerala start-up, has come up with the state’s first virtual wedding expo, which intends to connect wedding planners with vendors without any hassles. The expo is scheduled to be held on October 9, 10 and 11 and will see the participation of designers, makeup artists, photographers, event planners, caterers, bakers and hospitality representatives.

“The industry is going through a difficult time. Our idea is to create newer ways of engaging with customers. Through our virtual luxury wedding expo (https://bookmydayexpo.com/), we provide a platform for both vendors and customers to meet and interact, pre-plan, and get multiple options. More than 40 categories are open for customers,” said Nishin Nassar, founder, BookMyDay.

Visitors can log on to the expo, explore e-booths where vendors will exhibit their profile, photos and videos of their works, and connect to suitable dealers through a chat or a call. “If required, they can download brochures of potential vendors. All these services, including registration, are free for visitors,” he added.