STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

BookMyDay- the virtual wedding planner

Though the pandemic played spoilsport in organising wedding functions, several are still opting to make the best of their celebrations while obeying health protocols.

Published: 07th October 2020 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the pandemic played spoilsport in organising wedding functions, several are still opting to make the best of their celebrations while obeying health protocols. However, finding the right people for all the tasks involved— makeup artists to photographers—during a time like this may be a major challenge for families.

BookMyDay, a Kerala start-up, has come up with the state’s first virtual wedding expo, which intends to connect wedding planners with vendors without any hassles. The expo is scheduled to be held on October 9, 10 and 11 and will see the participation of designers, makeup artists, photographers, event planners, caterers, bakers and hospitality representatives.

“The industry is going through a difficult time. Our idea is to create newer ways of engaging with customers. Through our virtual luxury wedding expo (https://bookmydayexpo.com/), we provide a platform for both vendors and customers to meet and interact, pre-plan, and get multiple options. More than 40 categories are open for customers,” said Nishin Nassar, founder, BookMyDay.

Visitors can log on to the expo, explore e-booths where vendors will exhibit their profile, photos and videos of their works, and connect to suitable dealers through a chat or a call. “If required, they can download brochures of potential vendors. All these services, including registration, are free for visitors,” he added.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp