Minor girl among three held for theft at worship places

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A gang comprising two youngsters and a minor, who allegedly roamed around the city on stolen motorcycles during nights and stole money from churches and mosques by breaking the hundi boxes, landed in the police net on Tuesday.

“An inquiry into a theft at St Sebastian Church, Edayakunnam, was what led us to the gang. They had broken the church’s hundi box and taken the cash,” said an officer with the Cheranalloor police.

The accused were produced before the court later in the day. They have been remanded in judicial custody.