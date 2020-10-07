One cube to unite them all

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Once again, amateur and professional speedcubers from across the globe are coming together to compete at the Rubik’s World Cup, a speedcubing competition organised by Red Bull. Over 140 speedcubers from across India, especially Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are fighting for the title. This time, the competition is being held online and is launching the new digital Rubik’s Connected Cube, a physical object which can be connected to phones and tablets. The World Cup, now in its third season, will have its grand finale on November 7. TNIE caught up with Erno Rubik, the inventor of Rubik’s Cube on his journey, his latest book ‘Cubed’ and how Red Bull Rubik’s World Cup is making speedcubing a spectator sport.

Growing up in Budapest, what was your favourite toy?

I actually enjoyed puzzles very early on, but mostly, I turned any accidental object into a toy - as most kids would do. Sticks, wires or empty boxes make for exciting playthings! What do you think about the cube having become a favourite among children and adults?

We hosted the first speedcubing world championship in Budapest back in 1982. However, it started to be played as a real global sport after the turn of the century. This community of enthusiasts has been growing rapidly ever since. With internet access being a necessity, cubers around the world could establish a closely-knit network. The greatest magic of the cube for me is how it connects people regardless of age, social status, race or religion.

Who is the most professional speedcuber according to you? And what do you believe is the most important skill needed for a speedcuber?

I was lucky enough to meet the leading players in person recently at the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube world series events. Mathematician Jessica Friedrich was one of the first cubers in the ‘80s, but it was her solving algorithm that changed cubing profoundly. The founders of the grassroots organisation, the World Cubing Association, has made an amazing and lasting contribution to the sport as well. The more recent Red Bull series is now providing a highly professional platform for top athletes.

Will Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup help the amateur as well as professional speedcubers?

I am delighted to see the commitment and tremendous success of Red Bull in making speedcubing a spectator sport. I also welcome the overall message that the world’s leading promoter of often extreme physical and outdoor activities is now also focusing on mind games. And I am especially pleased that Red Bull went the extra mile to welcome more female athletes to cubing. It also succeeded in relocating live competitions to the online space.

Tell us about your book ‘Cubed’?

This book touches upon many things: playfulness, creativity, symmetry, education, architecture, questions, contradictions and beauty. But at its core, this book is about puzzles. It is about the puzzle that I am, and the puzzle of this magical object I discovered almost 50 years ago.