Speaking of the Infodemic

The book highlights the role of an accurate and authentic information system. 

Published: 07th October 2020 01:48 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid-19 pandemic threw our lives into complete disarray. Abnormal has become the new normal. The book, ‘Covid-19 Infodemic, Problem, Prospect and Retrospect: The Route Maps of Kerala’ leaps into the information arena, which has undergone massive changes in this critical period. The book, which focuses on misinformation amid the pandemic, was released by Health Minister K K Shailaja on Monday.

During the event, she highlighted the necessity of the book, which is a collection of unique essays by well-qualified media practitioners and academics. Dr S R Sanjeev, a journalist turned academic who edited the book, says, ‘It’s not just the illness that we should be worried about, but its long-standing implications on social life, politics and governance. Though the virus may disappear or become less virulent, its impact will stay with us for a very long time’.

The book highlights the role of an accurate and authentic information system. It also elucidates the implications of collecting confidential digitalised health data, which might be accessible to third parties and how it can pose a threat to our privacy. The book also narrates the need for a legal safeguard for the protection of data.  

Eminent media and academic figures, including Joe A Scaria,  M G Radhakrishnan, B Sreejan, Dr M S Harikumar, Nandagopal Rajan, Dr Lalmohan P, Dr Lakshmi Pradeep, Dr Muhammadali Nelliyullathil,  Dr Shaiju P P, Dr Abdul Muneer V, C S Venkiteswaran, Damodar Prasad and cartoonist E P Unni have provided their perspectives to the book.

During the launch, Unni highlighted the role of tea shops in moulding more politically-aware youth in Kerala and mentioned how the dynamism of cartoons could be utilised during the crisis. The essays depict the drawbacks of filtering data and over-dependence of government sources for the information related Covid- 19. Apart from the journalistic perspectives, the book narrates the implications of excessive policing in the name of Covid prevention.

The study by film critic C S Venkiteswaran gives a new outlook on post-Covid cinematic imaginations. He traces the transformative dynamics of creative thought processes and new forms of imaginations within the frame of ‘pandemic normal’. He reaffirms that the ‘new normal’ calls for imagining ways of staying together. Venkiteswaran articulates that the medium of cinema will survive due to its globality, hybridity and ‘publicness’.

According to Sashi Tharoor, MP, who was present during the launch, the war against Covid-19 is not only a war against the virus but also against the lack of information and disinformation. “This book is invaluable in a time like this,” he said.

