STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala’s health workers in throes of burnout

Psychologists point to the phenomenal workload and stress being faced by medical and allied staff, call for public support for them

Published: 07th October 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who have been overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases for the past eight months are falling prey to stress and psychological issues, including depression. Isolated from the emotional support of family and friends, and fighting a seemingly insurmountable battle against the virus, these Covid warriors are finding it difficult to keep their morale up.Divya Prasad (name changed), who works at a Covid hospital in Kochi, returns home weary and battered everyday, after her eight-hour shift in PPE kit. She lives in constant fear of contracting the disease, and worries for the health of her two-year-old daughter. 

“My parents are aged, so I shifted them to my sister’s place when the number of Covid patients increased in the hospital. My daughter, however, would not go with her grandparents. We are not able keep her in isolation and she is a very active child. I live in constant dread of getting infected and transmitting the virus to my family,” said Divya.

Cases of healthcare staff like Divya dealing with psychological issues caused by the pandemic are aplenty. The government’s recent decision to cancel the seven-day quarantine leave has added to their stress. “Healthcare staff have been relentlessly fighting on the frontline since March. Now with the third wave of Covid infection hitting the state, the number of patients has increased exponentially. The acute shortage of healthcare workers has driven them to a state that is beyond imagination. Along with the management of illnesses, human resource management is also extremely important. With limited resources and spiking demand, it is a near impossible task at this point in time,” said Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Recently, instances of alleged negligence on the part of medical staff were reported from several parts of the state. The incident in which maggots were found in the wounds of a senior citizen who was discharged from the Thiruvananthapuram MCH was particularly disturbing. “Whenever a person is stressed, the efficiency of work is affected. Healthcare work is something in which you need to be completely aware of what you are doing. This is precisely the reason for those on night duty being excused from work the next day. Health workers suffer from burnout now. To be blamed for aberrations as a community will affect their morale and lead to adverse results,” said Dr Arun.

“The medical staff are putting in their best efforts to save lives, employing all knowledge and skills at their disposal. Nobody would knowingly do something that can cause harm to the patient. Society and the public should understand the mental stress the staff are going through at this time. No one alive today has experienced the horrors of a pandemic before. So, it is new for all of us, and we will be in this state for some time to come. Understanding the limitations of the system is very important,” said Dr Ramkumar P, a pain and palliative care specialist based in Kochi.

According to psychologists, many healthcare staff are suffering from depression, anxiety and sleep disturbances. “The inherent fear of the pandemic and apprehension of getting infected and infecting their loved ones haunt many. Obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) is another issue in some, while some others panic at even minor health issues. After a point, it becomes difficult to hold on, and there should be conscious efforts to keep their morale high,” said Dr Arun.

The clamour for recruiting more professional staff and volunteers for taking care of those at CFLTCs is gathering support among health workers. “Each one of the staff, including the cleaning and sanitation workers, is engaged in more work than usual. Since bystanders are not allowed to stay with the patients, the workload of the staff has increased. The situation is grave and has to be addressed immediately,” said a healthcare worker.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
health workers Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp