Kerala’s health workers in throes of burnout

KOCHI: Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who have been overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases for the past eight months are falling prey to stress and psychological issues, including depression. Isolated from the emotional support of family and friends, and fighting a seemingly insurmountable battle against the virus, these Covid warriors are finding it difficult to keep their morale up.Divya Prasad (name changed), who works at a Covid hospital in Kochi, returns home weary and battered everyday, after her eight-hour shift in PPE kit. She lives in constant fear of contracting the disease, and worries for the health of her two-year-old daughter.

“My parents are aged, so I shifted them to my sister’s place when the number of Covid patients increased in the hospital. My daughter, however, would not go with her grandparents. We are not able keep her in isolation and she is a very active child. I live in constant dread of getting infected and transmitting the virus to my family,” said Divya.

Cases of healthcare staff like Divya dealing with psychological issues caused by the pandemic are aplenty. The government’s recent decision to cancel the seven-day quarantine leave has added to their stress. “Healthcare staff have been relentlessly fighting on the frontline since March. Now with the third wave of Covid infection hitting the state, the number of patients has increased exponentially. The acute shortage of healthcare workers has driven them to a state that is beyond imagination. Along with the management of illnesses, human resource management is also extremely important. With limited resources and spiking demand, it is a near impossible task at this point in time,” said Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Recently, instances of alleged negligence on the part of medical staff were reported from several parts of the state. The incident in which maggots were found in the wounds of a senior citizen who was discharged from the Thiruvananthapuram MCH was particularly disturbing. “Whenever a person is stressed, the efficiency of work is affected. Healthcare work is something in which you need to be completely aware of what you are doing. This is precisely the reason for those on night duty being excused from work the next day. Health workers suffer from burnout now. To be blamed for aberrations as a community will affect their morale and lead to adverse results,” said Dr Arun.

“The medical staff are putting in their best efforts to save lives, employing all knowledge and skills at their disposal. Nobody would knowingly do something that can cause harm to the patient. Society and the public should understand the mental stress the staff are going through at this time. No one alive today has experienced the horrors of a pandemic before. So, it is new for all of us, and we will be in this state for some time to come. Understanding the limitations of the system is very important,” said Dr Ramkumar P, a pain and palliative care specialist based in Kochi.

According to psychologists, many healthcare staff are suffering from depression, anxiety and sleep disturbances. “The inherent fear of the pandemic and apprehension of getting infected and infecting their loved ones haunt many. Obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) is another issue in some, while some others panic at even minor health issues. After a point, it becomes difficult to hold on, and there should be conscious efforts to keep their morale high,” said Dr Arun.

The clamour for recruiting more professional staff and volunteers for taking care of those at CFLTCs is gathering support among health workers. “Each one of the staff, including the cleaning and sanitation workers, is engaged in more work than usual. Since bystanders are not allowed to stay with the patients, the workload of the staff has increased. The situation is grave and has to be addressed immediately,” said a healthcare worker.