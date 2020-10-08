1,201 test Covid positive in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 1,201 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday. Of them, 1,013 contracted the disease through contact, 22 people returned from foreign countries or other states. The source of infection of 140 remains unknown. According to the health department, 385 people recovered from the disease on the day.

Meanwhile, the first batch of doctors and nurses completed their Covid ICU training at PVS Hospital that has been selected the Covid apex hospital by the state government. The training for the second batch is progressing. The doctors of Tripunithura Ayurveda Medical College were also given training on infection control, testing, handling first-line treatment centres and personal safety guidelines.