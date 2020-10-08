Alexander Paul secures second rank in BTech exam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alexander Joseph V Paul, a student of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, M A Engineering College, Kothamangalam secured second rank in the BTech examination conducted by APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (KTU).

He secured the position from among 33,000 students who appeared for the examination from 138 colleges across the state. Alexander received a CGPA of 9.85.

Mar Athanasius Engineering College students achieved 100 pass per cent in the BTech examination. The college ranks second among the 138 engineering colleges in the state in terms of the number of students graduating with honours from KTU. More than 90 per cent students have received better placements this year.