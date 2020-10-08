Be safe than sorry, Don’t delay your cataract surgery

By Express News Service

Covid-19 has created an unexpected turmoil catching all of us off-guard. The pandemic has hit all aspects of our lifestyle including work, eating, travelling and even hospital visits. Considerable efforts are being made by the government and hospital administrations to make hospital visits more convenient and safe.

Over the past few months, in addition to the people affected by the coronavirus, patients due for elective and immediate surgeries have also been affected severely. Cataract, the most common age-related eye condition responsible for 51 per cent of blindness in the world according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), has been a rising concern during the pandemic due to delay in surgeries. In India, there are 20 lakh new cases of cataract every year. Cataract causes the natural lens of the eye to become cloudy and so light is not focused properly onto the retina.

During cataract surgery, the opaque natural lens of the eye is removed through a keyhole incision and replaced by an artificial lens. A cataract surgery should not be delayed. Otherwise, the cataract turns hard or mature, resulting in a more complicated procedure and posing a greater risk to restoring vision. Delay after the mature cataract stage can even cause a hyper mature or over-ripe cataract to have sudden, very painful, high pressure in the eye, needing an emergency surgery with poor visual recovery.

In Kerala, where the access to quality healthcare services is good, mature and hyper mature cataracts were not common before the Covid outbreak. However, due to the lockdown, fear of the virus and delay in seeking healthcare, many more cases of mature and hyper mature cataracts have been reported over the past six months.

Speaking on the repercussions of delayed cataract surgeries, Dr Mathew Kurian, medical superintendent and chief cataract surgeon, Chaithanya Eye Institute, Kochi, said, “Patients must reach out to the doctor to understand the severity of the cataract and check if surgery is required. At Chaithanya Eye Institute, we have initiated several protocols for patient and staff safety.

Posters with awareness messages are prominently displayed”As doctors and hospital authorities come to terms with the unique challenges posed by Covid-19, hospitals have prioritised staff and patient safety by being more mindful about the virus and the precautions to be taken to contain it.

IN A NUTShell

Cataract, the most common age-related eye condition responsible for 51 per cent of blindness in the world according to WHO, has been a rising concern during the pandemic due to delay in surgeries. In Kerala, where the access to quality healthcare services is good, mature and hyper mature cataracts were not common before Covid. However, due to the lockdown, fear of the virus and delay in seeking healthcare, many more cases of mature and hyper mature cataracts have been reported over the past six months