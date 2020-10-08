STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Be safe than sorry, Don’t delay your cataract surgery

Covid-19 has created an unexpected turmoil catching all of us off-guard.

Published: 08th October 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Covid-19 has created an unexpected turmoil catching all of us off-guard. The pandemic has hit all aspects of our lifestyle including work, eating, travelling and even hospital visits. Considerable efforts are being made by the government and hospital administrations to make hospital visits more convenient and safe.

Over the past few months, in addition to the people affected by the coronavirus, patients due for elective and immediate surgeries have also been affected severely. Cataract, the most common age-related eye condition responsible for 51 per cent of blindness in the world according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), has been a rising concern during the pandemic due to delay in surgeries. In India, there are 20 lakh new cases of cataract every year. Cataract causes the natural lens of the eye to become cloudy and so light is not focused properly onto the retina.

During cataract surgery, the opaque natural lens of the eye is removed through a keyhole incision and replaced by an artificial lens. A cataract surgery should not be delayed. Otherwise, the cataract turns hard or mature, resulting in a more complicated procedure and posing a greater risk to restoring vision. Delay after the mature cataract stage can even cause a hyper mature or over-ripe cataract to have sudden, very painful, high pressure in the eye, needing an emergency surgery with poor visual recovery.

In Kerala, where the access to quality healthcare services is good, mature and hyper mature cataracts were not common before the Covid outbreak. However, due to the lockdown, fear of the virus and delay in seeking healthcare, many more cases of mature and hyper mature cataracts have been reported over the past six months.

Speaking on the repercussions of delayed cataract surgeries, Dr Mathew Kurian, medical superintendent and chief cataract surgeon, Chaithanya Eye Institute, Kochi, said, “Patients must reach out to the doctor to understand the severity of the cataract and check if surgery is required. At Chaithanya Eye Institute, we have initiated several protocols for patient and staff safety.

Posters with awareness messages are prominently displayed”As doctors and hospital authorities come to terms with the unique challenges posed by Covid-19, hospitals have prioritised staff and patient safety by being more mindful about the virus and the precautions to be taken to contain it.

IN A NUTShell
Cataract, the most common age-related eye condition responsible for 51 per cent of blindness in the world according to WHO, has been a rising concern during the pandemic due to delay in surgeries. In Kerala, where the access to quality healthcare services is good, mature and hyper mature cataracts were not common before Covid. However, due to the lockdown, fear of the virus and delay in seeking healthcare, many more cases of mature and hyper mature cataracts have been reported over the past six months

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp