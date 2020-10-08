STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caritas India receives best NGO award 

The award was presented by Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, to Fr Paul  in a virtual ceremony organised by India Today.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Caritas India, the social development wing of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, has received the Healthgiri Award 2020 in the category of best NGO for healthcare services during Covid-19. “Caritas India is happy to receive this award as it is a recognition of our humble efforts to mitigate the suffering of humanity in the wake of this pandemic,” said Fr Paul Moonjely, executive director of Caritas India. 

The award was presented by Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, to Fr Paul  in a virtual ceremony organised by India Today. “The institutional strength of Church as a humanitarian collective helped us to team up and reach out to the needy.

  I dedicate this award to all our Covid warriors, health workers and volunteers in different parts of the country at community and institutional levels. It gives us added courage and heightened motivation to march forward with our mission of love and care even amid new challenges. We are indeed humbled by this honour,” added Fr Paul. 

As a collective, Caritas India’s partners and congregational institutions contributed to the break the chain campaign by sharing knowledge, resources and reaching out to the weak and marignalised communities. The collective undertook interventions in four key areas – food support, health, hygiene and sanitation; psychosocial support and creating awareness.

