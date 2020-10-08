New surveillance cameras to cover 124 spots in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Surveillance cameras have significantly helped in the reduction and prevention of crimes. Taking a cue from this, the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has decided to implement the Integrated City Surveillance Project (ICSS) in 124 locations across the Kochi Corporation area as part of the Smart Cities Project.With work commencing this month, the surveillance cameras are expected to be put up by February end. Nearly 465 surveillance cameras will be installed in the first phase.

With Bharat Electronics Limited being the system integrator (BEL),the `42-crore cloud-based video surveillance system project comprises video analytical capabilities such as the detection of street littering, licence plate recognition, no helmet recognition, intruder expose and vandalism of public property.

At present, several surveillance cameras in the city are defunct. “If there are malfunctioning surveillance cameras in the locations ICSS intends to cover, they will be replaced and integrated with the project. The locations have been finalised in coordination with the City Police. The cameras will be connected to the integrated city command and control centre,” said Jafar Malik, CEO, CSML.

The data collected from the surveillance cameras will be primarily utilised by the police and Motor Vehicles Department for road violations, and the municipal corporations to report offences related to inefficient waste management. “The cameras can zoom into the person’s face, thereby detecting the violator. The data will be circulated among the police for further identification,” he said.

While simultaneously ensuring safety and security to Kochiites by apprehending offenders and providing evidence for criminal and civil action in court, ICSS will also help in improving traffic discipline, manage large-scale events and provide assistance to emergency services.

Also, emergency call box and Public Address systems will be installed in 50 and 20 locations, respectively across the city. The system which will be connected to the command centre will provide directions to the public. Jafar Malik stressed that as BEL has also been given the reins of operations management for five years, malfunctioning or non-working cameras will be immediately rectified to ensure efficiency. The ICSS is currently being installed in the Area-Based Developmentarea as per the Smart City Project. “Eight wards in the corporation have been identified as the ABD area. If the project is successful, we can perhaps request other municipalities to take up the initiative,” Jafar Malik added.

many uses of the data

