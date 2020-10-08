Popular Finance offices ordered to close down

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas has ordered to close the offices of shuttered Popular Finance in the district and to attach cash, gold and other assets of the non-banking finance firm. The offices will be closed under the Kerala Protection of Interests of Depositors in Financial Institutions Act, 2013. No asset should be shifted from the properties and offices under the ownership of Popular Finance, the order said. Institutions affiliated to the firm should not conduct any transaction.