Revoking week-long off irks health workers

KOCHI: The decision of the state government to abolish the week-long off for healthcare workers after a 10-day duty at Covid wards has evoked widespread protest among them. With the human resource crisis looming large over Covid-19 containment efforts, the government has decided to introduce this amendment in the guidelines for centres providing Covid-19 care across the state. The decision is based on the recommendations of ICMR and the State Medical Board in consideration of the larger public interest.

According to sources, the decision to enforce the amendment, which came into effect from October 1, was taken following the surge in Covid-19 cases. As per the new order, healthcare workers would only be eligible for weekly off, duty off and compensatory off as was the practice prior to the pandemic outbreak. “Instead of pumping in more human resources, the state is trying to put pressure on the existing staff who have been working relentlessly ever since the pandemic broke out. Without the tier-two off duty pool, the chances of getting infected among health workers will only increase. This is demotivating to the staff,” said a senior official of the health department.

An official of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital said that the new amendment will not help resolve the human resource crisis. “We need more health workers including staff nurses and cleaning workers. The government should direct efforts at appointing more staff to improve the quality of care. Also, we have proposed the government to allow bystanders for Covid-19 patients. If more staff cannot be deployed, bystanders could resolve much of the crisis,” said the official.

President of the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA) Dr Nidhin George Kodiyan said the abolition of the three-tier system will lead to further issues. “Doctors and staff nurses on duty at ICUs are getting exposed to the infection for 10 continuous days. A Majority of the healthcare workers tested positive due to this very reason. Cancellation of the weekly off means they will be joining non-Covid wards immediately and put other immuno-compromised patients at risk. Also, there is a chance of a super spread among health staff which would lead to the collapse of the entire system,” said Dr Nidhin.

Kerala Government Homoeo Medical Officers Association has taken up the matter with the state government. “We have given a representation urging the state to reconsider the new amendment. This decision is inhumane. The government is treating the health sector like other departments where the employees have to work only five days a week. The seven-day off is necessary,” said state president of the association Muhammad Shafeek Masani.

Kerala Government Nurses Association (KGNA) state secretary Nisha Hameed said the state government would soon come out with a circular in favour of the healthcare staff. “We have taken up this issue with the authorities concerned and a discussion was held with the minister and department heads. We are expecting a revised circular this week itself,” said Nisha.

Back to old ways

