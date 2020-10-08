Sexual abuse: Youth taken into custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth who allegedly sexually abused a Palakkad native after promising to marry her and duped her of money and a gold chain was arrested by the Kochi City police. The accused is Aashique Nassar, a native of Kumbamkallu, Thodupuzha.“The accused had been staying at a homestay in Fort Kochi along with the victim. He took her to the homestay after promising to marry her and abused her.

He took away her ATM card, duped her of Rs 60,000 and a two-sovereign gold chain. She took the victim and her friends to Marine Drive in the guise of a pleasure trip last week. Subsequently, he fled the spot,” said an officer.The victim got acquainted with the accused while working in Kochi.

The Fort Kochi police launched an investigation after she filed a formal complaint. G Poonguzhali, DCP, Kochi City police, directed Manu Raj, Inspector of Police, Fort Kochi, to arrest the accused who had been on the run.

“Receiving a tipoff, the police team picked him up from his rented house in Thodupuzha on Tuesday night,” said an officer with the investigation team.Poonguzhali said the accused in 98 per cent of sexual abuse cases reported in Kochi city in the past one year have been apprehended.