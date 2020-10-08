Three held over murder of man

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team probing the murder of a 36-year-old man at Nedumbassery here arrested three persons on Wednesday. They are Manu Mani, 24, of Vappalassery, Ajay K Sunil, 19, of Edappally and Vipin Ashley, 20, of Thevakkal. Antony alias Jismon of Angamaly was stabbed to death on Sunday morning following an alleged altercation over drug trade.

However, only Manu Mani was directly involved in the crime while the others provided assistance to him to remain underground and flee the state afterwards. “It is suspected that Manu Mani harboured a grudge towards Jismon leading to the murder,” said K Karthik, SP, Ernakulam Rural, adding, the remaining accused will soon be arrested.

In the aftermath of the incident, Manu Mani had left the district and he stayed at a relative’s place at Mala in Thrissur. The following day, with the help of Ajay and Vipin, he fled to a rural village in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Those arrested in the case have criminal antecedents, police said.Manu Mani had nursed a grudge towards Jismon over a ganja deal and this led to the altercation between them.