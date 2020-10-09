STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
391 Covid positive, recoveries exceed fresh cases in Ernakulam

In a relief for Ernakulam which had been reporting a high number of Covid cases for the past few days, the district on Thursday reported 391 cases.

temmperature checking Broadway market

Volunteers check the body temperature of customers entering Ernakulam's Broadway market. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a relief for Ernakulam which had been reporting a high number of Covid cases for the past few days, the district on Thursday reported 391 cases. Also, recoveries exceeded new cases on the day with 707 patients getting discharged.The total cases include 291 people who got infected through local transmission and six who came from other states. Eight healthcare workers are also among those infected. The sources of infection of 82 persons remain unknown. Multiple cases were reported from Thrikkakara, Vengola, Cheranalloor, Vengoor, Kumbalam, Fort Kochi, Thripunithura and Kottuvally.

“The low numbers are indeed a relief. The number of cases has halved in many regions that had reported over 60 cases. However, we cannot let our guard down and have to see whether the number of cases remains low in the coming days to reach any conclusion,” said a health official.

In the wake of the Covid spread, the district administration has increased Covid tests. On Thursday, a total of 10,094 samples were tested in private and public testing facilities. “the number of all recognised tests, including antigen, RT-PCR, TrueNat, and CB-NAAT, has been increased in the district.

All suspected persons are being tested. We have enforced the strategy of early identification of infected persons and ensure their treatment as soon as possible,” said Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas. A total of 11,957 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the district. They include 8,676 people being treated at home. The rest are under treatment at various hospitals and first line treatment centres in the district.

COVID TRACKER

Positive cases: 391
Total confirmed cases: 25,219
Total positive cases under treatment: 11,957
Patients recovered so far: 13,802
Covid-19 deaths to date: 80
Persons added to hospital isolation: 526
Discharged from hospital isolation: 462
Persons at Covid care centre: 145
Persons added to home quarantine: 1,934
Released from home quarantine: 1,752
Total people under home quarantine: 29,057
Calls received at call centre: 553
Calls to IMA telemedicine: 57

