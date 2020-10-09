STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid protocol violations rampant in Ernakulam district

As many as 3,399 cases registered for breaching prohibitory orders and social distancing on a single day

Published: 09th October 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Two-wheeler riders bypass the road closure in a containment zone in Kochi | File pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even a week on since ban orders under Section 144 had been clamped on the district in the wake of the spike in pandemic,  there seems to be no respite from  Covid protocol violations. As many as 3,399 cases for violation of prohibitory orders and social distancing were registered here on Thursday.

It appears that the city residents as well as their counterparts in the suburbs are least bothered about following the Covid protocol despite the alarming rise in the number of positive cases. Hence, the City police have decided to initiate stringent action against those found guilty of non-compliance, said an officer. In all, 1,739 people were booked for violating social distancing norms and defying prohibitory orders. Besides, 855 cases were registered within the corporation limits for not wearing masks. 

With several violations reported from the rural areas, action was taken against 1,660 people on Thursday for failing to maintain social distancing. Also, 860 people within Rural police limits were booked for not wearing masks. According to the police, 12 cases were registered for defying prohibitory orders and 16 for lockdown violation.

Last week, 5,785 cases were registered against those not wearing masks in Ernakulam Rural. Since the Covid restrictions came into force, 77,954 people  have been penalised for not wearing masks and 67,271 people  for failure to practise social distancing.G Poonguzhali, DCP,  City police, said the police will crack down on the violators and people should strictly adhere to the norms.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid protocol COVID 19 Ernakulam
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp