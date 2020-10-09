Covid protocol violations rampant in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even a week on since ban orders under Section 144 had been clamped on the district in the wake of the spike in pandemic, there seems to be no respite from Covid protocol violations. As many as 3,399 cases for violation of prohibitory orders and social distancing were registered here on Thursday.

It appears that the city residents as well as their counterparts in the suburbs are least bothered about following the Covid protocol despite the alarming rise in the number of positive cases. Hence, the City police have decided to initiate stringent action against those found guilty of non-compliance, said an officer. In all, 1,739 people were booked for violating social distancing norms and defying prohibitory orders. Besides, 855 cases were registered within the corporation limits for not wearing masks.

With several violations reported from the rural areas, action was taken against 1,660 people on Thursday for failing to maintain social distancing. Also, 860 people within Rural police limits were booked for not wearing masks. According to the police, 12 cases were registered for defying prohibitory orders and 16 for lockdown violation.

Last week, 5,785 cases were registered against those not wearing masks in Ernakulam Rural. Since the Covid restrictions came into force, 77,954 people have been penalised for not wearing masks and 67,271 people for failure to practise social distancing.G Poonguzhali, DCP, City police, said the police will crack down on the violators and people should strictly adhere to the norms.