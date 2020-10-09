STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-High Court Judge Justice PA Muhammed passes away

PA Muhammed (1937-2020)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justice PA Muhammed, former judge of the Kerala High Court and ex-chairperson of the Admission Supervisory Committee for Self-Financing Professional Colleges, passed away due to age-related ailments here on Thursday. 

He was 83. 
Justice Muhammed had headed the Supervisory Committee from 2006 to 2013. He was also appointed as a Judicial Commission to look into the police lathicharge in connection with the standoff between advocates and media persons and submitted the report in June.After obtaining a BA degree from  Government Brennen College, Thalassery, in 1959,  he went on to take a Law Degree from New Law College, Matunga (University of Bombay) in 1963. 

In between, Justice Muhammed had landed a job with the Indian Airlines Corporation. He completed the Traffic Training Course from Indian Airlines Corporation and stood  first  in the examination. 
He enrolled as an advocate of the Kerala Bar Council in 1964 and  commenced legal practice in the District Court, Thalassery, in 1964. He shifted to Ernakulam in 1966 and set up practice at the High Court of Kerala. 

He continued practising as a lawyer at the High Court till 1992, logging 26 years of legal practice in the process. He was appointed a permanent Judge of the Kerala High Court on May 25, 1992 and demitted office in 2000. While  a sitting judge, he was also part of seven-member body for Local Self  Government (2000-2001). 

He was also designated as Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India (2002).He is survived by wife A P Ameena.  Mohammed Rafique(Senior Government Pleader, Kerala High Court) and Sajla are his children. In-laws: V K Abdul Latheef (retired executive engineer, KSEB) and,the late Asha Rafique. His funeral will take place on Friday.

