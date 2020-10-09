Fisherman drowns in river

KOCHI: A youth drowned in Veeranpuzha near Edavanakkad early on Thursday. Kiran Sai, 23, son of Babu, a fisherman at Edavanakkad Koottungalchira had ventured into the river along with his ailing father. He slipped and fell into the river while casting the net. Other fishermen rescued and rushed him to a private hospital in Kuzhuppilly where he died.
