For mosaic sake

Mosaic art was considered as a popular medium back in the day.

Published: 09th October 2020 04:05 AM

By Anilkumar T 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Mosaic art was considered as a popular medium back in the day. Made from an amalgamation of ivory, seashells, and stones, these decorative, abstract pieces laid the groundwork for mosaic made thousands of years ago in ancient Greece and the Roman Empire. It was even used widely on pilgrimage buildings, churches and early Islamic art, including Islam’s first great religious building.  

However, the advent of technology and influx of other mediums gradually reduced the interest for mosaic art, confining it to minimal jobs done on swimming pool, floors, staircases and mirror frames. Thanks to Evigart, a Kochi based community, which is trying to bring back the lost glory of mosaic art, the craft will once again have learners and takers. The team is currently taking up artwork for residential and commercial spaces intending to spread the word nationwide.  

Joseph EM, Rajesh Thattaseri, Sajeev AT and Santosh Vadakkedathu are the spearheaders of this movement. “We formed a taste for mosaic art while working with churches. From there, we developed our interest in executing the craft form and started experimenting more on it. We wanted to channel our potential towards popularising this craft and reach more people who wanted to own a piece for their homes,” said Joseph. 

According to the artists, digital platforms and tools have sidelined many art forms, especially traditional painting methods. “Each mosaic piece is painstakingly cut and placed. People haven’t really understood its value in India, whereas in other countries, there is far more appreciation and encouragement for this art form,” he added. The Evigart is also planning to promote mosaic art with the help of social media. “At present, our focus is on making artworks using mosaic as a medium. We are also planning to conduct seminars, workshops and exhibitions,” said Pranitha Joseph and Steve Corea, Co-founders, Evigart.

