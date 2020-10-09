Jalasamadhi wins 44 awards globally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City-based filmmaker Venu Nair’s debut movie ‘Jalasamadhi’ (Death by Water) has been selected to 49 international film festivals and received around 44 awards. The movie is based on ‘Adayalangal’, a book by writer Sethu and is scripted by the writer himself. The movie won the award for the best film recently at Hollywood Blood Horror Film Festival, Los Angeles.

It also won awards at Bridge Fest Film Festival, Canada, Mont. Blanc International Film Festival, France, Rome International Film Festival, Lisbon International Film Festival, to name a few. “I’m overwhelmed. I knew the movie would spark discussions as it deals with a very sensitive topic. I’ve waited for years to make a movie and I guess my hard work paid off,” Venu said. MS Bhaskar and Renjith Shekar Nair play the lead roles.