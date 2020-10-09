STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One-stop solution for queries on government

Tesz, a platform developed by Kerala-based start-up, connects experts and citizens on a single platform to answer all queries

Published: 09th October 2020

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Getting queries about the government’s department’s services and orojects answered or clarified can be a daunting task. Since the government departments often make use of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to reply to queries, the information may be insufficient or lacking relevance. Tesz Technologies, a Kerala Startup Mission-incubated company, has a fresh solution for this — a single platform for giving feedbacks and posing queries to the government.

Founded by Thousif M, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, Tesz aims to build a community of citizens, government departments, officers, consultants and experts who can provide guidance and feedback related to administrative queries. Thousif got the idea while working as a government consultant for EY and PWC. “Working closely with government offices, I realised that people were visiting them even with simple  queries the answers of which could be accessed online. Even government websites are not updated regularly. Tesz will be a credible source to get answers for all questions,” says Thousif.

 How Tesz works?
The free platform takes in questions, which are then sent to experts or consultants from government departments. Once the query is answered, the user is notified. “Currently, it is an invite-only platform. From general queries to those related to recently announced schemes, missions and policies, we try get them all answered,” says Thousif.

It is modelled to feel more like social media with elements like likes and claps, and forums where citizens can also answer the queries. Being an active participant gets you a higher number of claps, which in turn fetches you medals and a verified blue tick mark. Tesz has proved quite helpful during the pandemic. For instance, more than 1,000 queries related to Life Mission scheme of the state government were answered using the platform.

Currently, as five government departments including Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Kerala Start-Up Mission (KSUM), Motor Vehicles Department, Central Government’s DigiLocker and Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) are part of the platform, answering queries of citizens. In addition, four other government departments are using this platform unofficially. “The company is planning to extend its services to government departments in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana,” says Thousif. 

