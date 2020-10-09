Protest call against Covid protocol: Key accused held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police on Thursday arrested the key accused in the case relating to the circulation of a message on social media calling for a protest against the Covid-19 protocol at the High Court junction.Mohammed Asharaf, a native of Perumbavoor, had circulated the message on his Facebook page ‘Protest Against Covid Protocol’, asking people to boycott the safety protocol and to take part in the protest at the High Court junction from 3.30pm on September 18.

The message was posted with slogans like ‘restore all freedom’, ‘boycott Covid-19 protocol’, ‘no lockdown’, ‘no social distance’ and ‘no masks’. The message said the protest was intended to expose the real truth behind the Covid-19 pandemic and that top doctors would be speaking at the event. A few others had shared the message and the issue was brought to the police’s notice. A team led by Inspector S Vijayshankar arrested Asharaf.