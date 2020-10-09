Tourfed offers domestic packages from November

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tourism industry in the state has come to a halt following the pandemic outbreak. However, efforts are on to rejuvenate the industry as the state is gearing up to reopen its tourism spots in Kerala very soon. Providing a giant relief for scores of local tourists here, Tourfed - Kerala State Cooperative Tourism Federation - has announced the resumption of its various tourism package to give a much-needed boost for domestic tourism in the state.

‘Anandavismayam’ ( Thiruvananthapuram) package, Munroethuruth, Alappuzha - Kumarakam, Gavi - Wagamon, Kochi - sea package, Munnar are among the packages promoted by Tourfed. Chairman of Tourfed C Ajayakumar said that the packages are being rolled out at affordable rates targeting the common public. He said that Covid-19 protocols would be strictly followed during the entire tour.

The packages, which would begin from November first week, can be availed by paying `500 in advance and each package will accommodate around 15 tourists. For more details contact -0471-2724023/ 2314023, 9495405075, 9495445075.