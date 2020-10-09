Two-day coastal security exercise concludes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-day coastal security exercise conducted by the Indian Navy, along with Indian Coast Guard and all stakeholders involved in coastal security off the Kerala coast, concluded on Thursday.

The exercise, named ‘Sagar Kavach’ had the participants divided into two teams, with the Red Force simulating as terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the coastal areas aiming to attack vital installations and the Blue Force carrying out coastal security surveillance to intercept and neutralise the infiltrators.

Extensive air patrol and surveillance were undertaken by deploying aircraft, helicopters and remotely piloted aircraft of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard to detect intruding vessels.

A high-level of coastal surveillance was maintained all along the Kerala coast during the period. A wide range of security contingencies, including simulated attacks on vital installations, hijacking of merchant ships, and cross landings were taken up. The defensive layers set up at sea thwarted attempts by the opposing force engaged in infiltration.

Coastal police, coastal district administration, Cochin Port, fisheries department, Customs, Marine Enforcement Wing, Central Industrial Security force (CISF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Light House department and members of fishermen community participated in the exercise.More than 20 ships of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard as well as 50 patrol craft manned by various security agencies participated in the exercise.

The exercise was aimed at assessing the preparedness of all agencies towards dealing with an asymmetric threat emanating from the sea.Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla reviewed the exercise. The exercise was closely monitored from Joint Operations Centre, Kochi. Response of agencies to various situations was also assessed.

