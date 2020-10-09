Wait continues for homestays and other tourism enterprises

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: As October started, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the tourism sector of Kochi, mainly homestays, hoped that it will be a new beginning as the tourism industry will open after six months. But with increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the district and subsequent restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC imposed, the expectations vanished in thin air.

As many as 90 percent of MSMEs in the tourism sector have been remaining shut since March this year and a revival in the current fiscal year seems to be close to impossible now. Even though the Tourism Department had announced that it would promote domestic tourism, tourism destination in Kochi and nearby places are shut due to the ongoing restrictions.

According to Neelkanth Pararath, founder, WebCRS Travel Technologies Pvt Ltd and a technology expert in the travel industry, said the surveys show that revenue from tourism industry in Kochi is down by 90 percent at least. “The industry had some positive hopes of starting domestic tourism by the middle of October, but the current Kerala scenario of Section 144 declared has pushed it further into November.

Hospitality and transport providers will have to be very diligent and meticulous on hygiene and safety. If ignored, it can very badly affect everyone and the industry itself. Traditional travel companies will have to focus on building stronger relationships with guests and inspire them with the right products and avail right advice about safe travel,” he said.

According to him, hotels and resorts which are open as quarantine facilities are fairly well off but aren’t highly profitable. The curio shops and activity centres haven’t seen any kind of sustainable revenue in the last six months. However, online searches for destinations including Cherai, Alappuzha, Munnar and Thekkady are going up by 70 per cent each month.

“Online companies are definitely getting the benefit of the fact that traditional companies aren’t open to cater to disseminate this information and support the traveller. If traditional travel companies can restart their teams and invest to prepare for the market recovery, this will be a huge opportunity to reboot the sector,” he said.

M P Sivadathan, director, Kerala State Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS) said this is one of the toughest times for homestay operators. Their only hope is Biennale slated for December. “All homestays are ready to open now adhering to Covid protocol. However, as tour destinations are remaining closed, even local tourists are not ready to visit homestays,” he said.

Lunch service

Some of the homestays in Kumbalangi are inviting guests for a lunch break at their properties. “They are posting photos and descriptions about local cuisines which the guest can taste for the lunch. The guest comes in the afternoon, and after lunch at the homestay they can stay there till evening. This is to attract residents in Kochi city who are eager to move outside after the lockdown. There is a good response for the initiative,” Sivadathan said.

Tourism MSMEs

Ayurvedic Centres - 5

Homestays - 233

Serviced Villa &

Rest House - 80

Resorts - 46

Hotels/Others -758

Total -1,200 with

approximately

25,000 rooms