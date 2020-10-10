CII organises virtual meet on health tourism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising the ninth edition of the Kerala Health Tourism programme – a conference and a virtual exhibition on healthcare, medical value travel, medical devices, and exhibition till November 7.

In the inaugural session on Friday, Thomas John Muthoot, chairman, CII Kerala, chairman, and managing director, Muthoot Fincorp, stressed on the importance and value of promoting medical value tourism in the state. Health Minister K K Shailaja said that Kerala is the safest place during the Covid times with only 0.36 per cent mortality rate and so the medical value tourism has a huge scope in Kerala.

She added that the demographic features of Kerala can attract more foreign tourists to Kerala. Vishwas Mehta, chief secretary, said that Kerala’s unique wellness campaigns had strengthened the tourism. Dr Azad Moopen, chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr M I Sahadulla, convenor, CII Healthcare Panel, also spoke during the session. The conference had the participation of delegates from 42 countries.