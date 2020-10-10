Cyberapostle’s biography to be released in Indian languages

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the auspicious day of beatification of Carlo Acutis known as ‘Cyberapostle of the Eucharist’, on Saturday, Fr John Puthuva has another reason to cheer. Fr John, vicar of St George Church, Kalady, has written a biography on Carlo in Malayalam which is all set to be released on the day.

Fr John will be translating the book to English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Odia. “There is not much literature on Carlo written in Indian languages. He is a figure not known to many as well. It was in September last year I visited his tomb in Assissi. I got the inspiration to write about him that day,” said Fr John. Carlo was best known for documenting Eucharistic miracles around the world and making a mark by cataloguing them on a website.

He was noted for his computer skills. He was declared a Venerable in 2018 and he is on his road to sainthood. He passed away at the age of 15 years due to leukemia. “He would be the first saint to be declared in future who owns a Facebook account. This book will be an inspiration to the youth,” said Fr John.