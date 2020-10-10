DySP suspended on charges of sexual abuse

KOCHI: A senior police officer has been suspended from service after a Palakkad native woman filed a sexual abuse complaint against him. The case was registered against Suresh based on the complaint that the accused, while working as IoP in Pattambi in 2019, trespassed into the house of the complainant and approached her for sexual satisfaction. He also threatened to kill her if she discloses the matter to anybody and assaulted her sexually.
