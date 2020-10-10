Income Tax raid: I was at the spot to mediate land deal for a CPM family, says PT Thomas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after reports came out that senior Congress leader PT Thomas fled a house where Income Tax (I-T) officials raided and seized Rs 50 lakh from a real estate agent, the Thrikkakara MLA on Friday said he was at the spot to mediate a land deal for a family of the former CPM leader.He alleged that his political opponents were trying to cook up stories just to tarnish his image.

“I went there as an MLA to mediate the land deal for the family of the late Dineshan, a CPM activist who was also an accused in the Edappally police station attack case. Dineshan’s younger son Babu was my driver when I was MLA in 2001. The family has been living in a three-cent plot at Anjumana, which CITU leader K N Ramachandran’s sister gave them. They have been staying in the property for the past 40 years. But this plot, along with other properties of Ramachandran’s sister, was bought by a person named V S Ramakrishnan in 1998 and since then he wanted to evict the family,” the MLA said, adding that he intervened when the family sought his help saying they don’t have anywhere else to go.

“Following my intervention, Ramakrishnan agreed for a settlement on October 2 and promised to pay Rs 80 lakh to the family. So an agreement was prepared in a Rs 500 stamp paper between Ramakrishnan and Dineshan’s wife Thankamani Dineshan, with the former agreeing to make an account payment of `80 lakh as settlement money for the family to vacate the property,” Thomas said. The MLA said he along with ward councillor Joseph Alex and CPM branch committee secretary Girijan were at the house of Dineshan when Ramakrishan came with two bags.

“I read out the agreement to the two parties and handed over the document. As I came out of the house and proceeded towards my vehicle, I saw a few persons coming from the opposite direction. They told me they were from Income Tax and went inside the house. Later, I was told that the officials seized `50 lakh from the house as they suspect it to be unaccounted money. They have also registered a case against Ramakrishnan for possessing the amount without any valid documents. I don’t have any other role in the deal. I intervened to help the family and even the local CPM leaders know about it. I will move legally against those who published wrong reports about me,” said Thomas.