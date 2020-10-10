Local body poll: Inspection of EVMs begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The preparations for the local body polls in the district have reached the final stage with the first round of inspection of electronic voting machines (EVM) commencing. Of the 12,000 EVMs, 600 have been inspected and certified fit for use so far. According to an election officer, the process will take a month to complete. “Every machine will be inspected by engineers from the manufacturing company, Electronic Corporation of India,” said the officer.