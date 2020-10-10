STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three of every four Covid patients in home treatment in Ernakulam

Willingness of people who test positive to opt for home care has helped health department manage the case load so far

Published: 10th October 2020 04:46 AM

Though the number of fresh Covid cases is increasing in the state, people do not adhere to safety protocol. A scene near High Court Junction | Arun Angela

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: With active Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in Ernakulam, the healthcare system in the district is feeling the strain. But what has helped the health authorities manage the situation is the increased dependence on home treatment. The district crossed the grim milestone of 25,000 confirmed Covid cases on Thursday. As on Friday, it had 12,409 active cases, the highest among all districts. 

Significantly, a majority of the patients have opted for treatment at home, sparing the hospital beds for the seriously ill, probably a reason why the district has been able to keep the Covid fatality low.Due to the increase in case load and to save the hospital beds, it was decided to allow asymptomatic patients to isolate themselves at home. As on September 18, as many as 1,204 of the 3,410 patients were under home treatment, accounting for 35 per cent of the active cases.

That proportion has risen to 75 per cent now. As on Thursday, 8,818 of 11,527 patients were in home isolation—that is three out of four patients. According to officials, 2,709 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and CFLTCs in the district, of whom 874 are at private hospitals.

“We are coping up with the Covid situation now. The patients are increasing and we do not have enough staff to take care of them. Hence, we discharge patients immediately after their symptoms subside. Rather than the rise in patients, shortage of staff is the real challenge,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a doctor with a private hospital in Kochi.

“The stigma associated with the disease, and the attitude of people is disappointing. My two-year-old daughter tested positive last month and all of us were advised to be under home quarantine. Everyone in the family, except my mother, tested negative. We survived with the help of some kind hearts,” said Bineesh (name changed). “People look at you with suspicion after you test positive. People who have maintained good relations will show their real character after you test positive. They cannot be fully blamed as the stigma is too much,” said Bineesh.

District records 911 new Covid cases
Kochi: Ernakulam district on Friday reported 911 new Covid cases. Among the newly-infected, 753 contracted the virus through local spread. The new patients also include 20 healthcare workers. “With the increase in Covid spread, testing was also increased in the district. Around 6,000 tests are being done on a daily basis,” said a health official. District collector S Suhas said directions have been given to the flying squad and police to take stringent action against those violating Covid protocol. However, 118 of those tested positive got infected from unknown sources. Meanwhile, 458 Covid patients recovered from the illness. With this, a total of 12,409 Covid patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

