Un‘matched’ skill

KOCHI: or Anshad Mohammad, a 46-year-old from Vallakkadavu, working on his crafts is a favourite hobby. A graphic designer by profession, he is also a blogger and photography enthusiast. But, his skill for creating architectural models and ships using matchsticks is quite peculiar.Having practised the art for almost a decade now, Anshad has been creating quite real miniature models with matchsticks.

His first and most famous work is a model of Taj Mahal made from over 7,000 matchsticks. “Though I took an interest in art right from my school days and started experimenting with mediums since I was 14, it was only recently that I got more drawn to it. I made the model of Taj Mahal after watching a similar work on Doordarshan C television,” shares Anshad.

The Taj Mahal model kept in Anshad’s brother’s mobile shop drew quite a fan following. A foreign tourist even wanted to buy it for a huge sum. But then, Anshad is in it for his love of art and craft. For making the model, he used blades to cut the matchsticks into shape and strong glue to keep the sticks together. It took him around three to four months to complete it. Through his models, Anshad also wants to send out the message that beautiful things can be created using most common items like matchsticks.

He has also created miniatures of pirate ships using matchsticks. “I have made about three ships, one using as many as 7,000 matchsticks,” he said. Earlier, he had also done some customised models of houses for people. Anshad also wants to create wooden toys for children as a substitute for plastic toys.Although he is now suffering physical ailments after fighting a liver infection while working in the Gulf, he has never let it affect his passion. “I have only been able to showcase my art in an exhibition held in the capital city and I am looking for more opportunities,” says Anshad who is also a part of a miniature artists group in Kerala.