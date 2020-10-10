STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
XIME workshop on ‘Leveraging the talent of Gulf returnees’

Finding ways to rehabilitate them is important. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The virtual press conference held by Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship announced that a conference cum workshop on ‘Leveraging the Talent of Gulf Returnees’ at their campus in Kalamassery, Kochi on 13 and 14th November 2020. Prof J Philip, founder chairman of XIME Institutions and former director, IIM Bangalore, Dr J Alexander, chairman of XIME Kochi and former chief secretary of Karnataka are the driving forces behind this initiative. One of the major consequence of Covid-19 pandemic that affected Kerala’s economy is the return of lakhs of Keralites working in Gulf Countries. A relevant problem they face today is unemployment. Finding ways to rehabilitate them is important. 

“For those returnees who have interest in starting new ventures in Kerala, XIME will organise a seminar focusing on entrepreneurship studies at our Kochi campus on 13 and 14th November,” said Alexander.  XIME is hopeful that a fairly large number of technically qualified Gulf returnees, or those with or those with managerial experience will be seriously looking at the option of starting ventures on their own. If they succeed, they would move from the category of employment seekers to employment providers. 

“XIME’s effort is to bring together government and organisations to instil confidence in expats. We are expecting senior-most officers from state industries department, KSIDC, KFC, Federal Bank, TiE Kerala and several successful Industrialists, young entrepreneurs to join us in this two-day workshop,” said Philip.  The institution has already started getting enquiries from expats and because of the limitationsin holding large gatherings, they would be selecting up to 40 for the first workshop.  

