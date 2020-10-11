1,191 test Covid positive in Ernakulam district, 983 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a day’s breather, the daily tally of Covid-19 cases in Ernakulam has once again surpassed the 1,000-mark, with another 1,191 people testing positive for the virus on Saturday. Among them, 979 contracted the virus through local transmission. Fourteen healthcare workers are also among the newly-infected. At the same time, 983 more Covid patients recovered from the illness.

While 17 among the newly infected people had come from other states, the sources of infection of 174 patients are unknown. Thirty migrant workers have also been diagnosed with Covid. A total of 12,609 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.