Vypeen murder: Three more youths arrested

KOCHI: The police on Saturday arrested three more youths in connection with the murder of Praveen, 22, at Pallathankulangara Beach Road near Kuzhuppilly in Vypeen. Manu Naveen, 24, of Kuzhuppilly, Kevin Krishna, 19, of Cherai and Vivek, 24, of Ayyampilly were nabbed from Muziris area near Kodungalloor by a special investigation team.

Jithoose, 19, of Palakkal Veettil, Edavanakkad, and Sarath, 19, of Mullaparambu Veettil, Kuzhuppilly, were arrested earlier. While 19-year-old Ambadi, a native of Ayyampilly, was nabbed within 15 hours of the murder. So far, seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

A love affair turned fatal for Pranav, a native of Kallumadathil in Cherai. He was beaten to death by a gang on the Pallathankulangara Beach Road, Kuzhuppilly, in Vypeen on September 22 morning. His body was spotted by local fishermen around 4.30 am on September 22, police said. “Arguments over Pranav’s relationship with a girl who was courted by key accused Sarath led to the murder,” police said.All accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.