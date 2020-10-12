1,228 test positive, 1,036 recover in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid cases in Ernakulam reached a new high on Sunday with 1,228 people testing positive. Of the new cases, 1,032 were infected through local transmission. Eight healthcare workers also tested positive for the viral contagion.

According to the health department, the sources of infection of 160 persons could not be traced. Of the remaining cases, 24 came from other states. As many as 39 migrant labourers also turned positive.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the district crossed the 1,000 -mark on the day with 1,036 more getting cured of the disease. There are 12,804 active cases in the district.

Multiple cases were reported from Aluva, Kunnathunad, Edappally, Fort Kochi, Mattanchery, Thrikkakara, Palluruthy and Vazhakulam.