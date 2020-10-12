STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nigerian national held for smuggling drugs to Kochi

A Nigerian national who was involved in supplying MDMA drugs to youths in Kochi was picked up by the city police from Bengaluru on Sunday.

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Nigerian national who was involved in supplying MDMA drugs to youths in Kochi was picked up by the city police from Bengaluru on Sunday. Amachukwu Okkeke, 37, who was residing in Bilekahalli, Bengaluru, was held on charges of smuggling MDMA drugs to Kochi. Police recovered a fake passport and foreign currencies from his possession.

Amachukwu Okkeke

Okkeke, who is an accused in a drug case registered by the narcotic cell of Goa Police, escaped from Goa during the trial of the case. He was hiding in Bengaluru and was continuing his drug trade under many names from various locations. So far, four persons have been arrested, while Muhammed Shifaz, the fifth accused, is still absconding.

Elamakkara police had arrested Ahmmed Yazin, 21, and Mohammed Shahad, 22, on March 2 with 21g of MDMA. Interrogation revealed that Muhammed Shifaz of Aluva, supplied them with the contraband. “Shahad and Yazin went to Bengaluru, where Muhammed Shifaz was studying and procured the drug with the help of Muhammed Riyas, 23.

As directed by Riyas, Shifaz paid Rs 40,000 to Okkeke via online to buy the contraband,” said a police officer. Riyas surrendered before police on October 7. During interrogation, police got clarity regarding Okkeke.

