Bike theft gang lands in police net after pleasure trip to meet member’s girlfriend

KOCHI: A pleasure trip by a five-member gang on two motorcycles to meet the girlfriend of one of them, a minor, proved costly, for they ended up in police custody on Saturday. Interestingly, the arrest helped the Kalady police bust a gang of thieves — including minors — involved in stealing new-generation bikes across the state.

A Kalady police team, while on duty for routine vehicle checking on Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University Road, noticed that five youths were heading in the direction of Malayattoor on two motorcycles. Apart from overloading, the two-wheelers did not have registration number plates. When the officers intercepted them, the youths attempted to flee after leaving the bikes behind. The police chased them down and took them into custody.

Of the five, two were minors. During interrogation, the accused confessed they were involved in motorcycle thefts across the state. Police recorded the arrest of Vijay, 20, Subin, 22, both belonging to Chittur in Palakkad, and Binto, 25, of Thrissur, and the two minors. The police recovered five of the stolen motorcycles.

“The gang specialised in lifting new-generation bikes. One of the accused, a minor, was working as a workshop mechanic. He was an expert in unlocking bikes and kickstarting them. After theft, they used to sell the bikes cheaply in Palakkad,” said an officer. The gang bought narcotics with the money made. “This is a big network operating in the state and more people are involved in the thefts. We have constituted a special team to conduct a probe,” said K Karthik, SP, Ernakulam Rural.