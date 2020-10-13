Caught in a cartoon trail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When Rethish Ravi drew a cartoon on the walls of Ernakulam General Hospital thanking the front line workers who battle Covid-19, never did he think that it would fetch him accolades from beyond the borders. He was taking part in the awareness campaign conducted by Kerala Cartoon Academy and Kerala Social Security Mission.

Two months after the meaningful red, white and black image adorned the wall, a postcard depicting the same came to him all the way from Germany on World Post Day. “The simple work had already garnered attention. While most works were about awareness and precaution, I decided to pay tribute to the brave people who work for us. The image, which depicted health workers, policemen and sanitation workers, grabbed eyeballs and I was asked to draw the same in government offices in other districts,” says Rethish, a cartoonist based in Kochi.

According to Rethish, the image was published in various National media and got global attention. “I came to know that it was widely circulated in English and Hindi media. Soon, I received a call from Postcrossing.com, a project that allows one to send and receive postcards from people all over the world. They asked me whether I hold copyrights over the work. Since it was for an important and generous cause, I decided not to claim rights,” he says.

The work was widely circulated in many homes and organisations in the United States, Paris, Germany and many other European countries. “They told me that my work would be sent back to me on World Post Card Day which fell on October 1, but I got it on the World Post Day. For a cartoonist from Kochi, such global acclaim is an encouragement,” said Rethish, a fine arts graduate.

Rethish is also a member of the Kerala Cartoon Academy. He does caricatures, illustrations and comic character designs and runs an art firm Photogift in Kadavanthra. The cartoonist also conducts awareness against Covid through social media.