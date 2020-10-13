STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops hand over stolen bike within 12 hours

Published: 13th October 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jess De Francies with his bike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jess de Francies, 42, of Pachalam in the city is an elated man as he never expected that he will get his motorcycle that was stolen from his house back within 12 hours. A routine vehicle check, which was being conducted by the city police, resulted in the recovery of the stolen vehicle.

It was on Sunday morning that Jess noticed that his motorcycle which was parked in the porch of his house was missing. “Being a local party worker, people in my locality know me very well.

On Saturday night, I returned from work and parked my bike in the porch. On Sunday morning, I noticed the bike missing. I immediately called the police control room and shared the registration details.

About ten minutes later, I received a call from the North police station confirming that my bike was in the station and I could collect it after submitting necessary documents,” he said.Police officials of North station said it was during a routine vehicle check at Pachalam around midnight that they spotted three persons riding on a bike. On seeing the police, they discarded the bike and fled the scene.

