Ernakulam district records 480 new Covid cases, 1,018 recoveries

KOCHI: Offering some relief to the district, single-day recoveries exceeded new Covid cases by a huge margin on Monday. While 480 more people tested positive for Covid, 1,018 patients recovered on the day. Of the new cases, 378 were infected through local transmission. The sources of infection of 73 people are unknown. The newly-infected include 23 healthcare workers and six persons who came from other states. Multiple cases were reported from Vengola, Fort Kochi, Tripunithura, Vazhakulam, Muvattupuzha, Palluruthy, Thevara and Perumbavoor. At present, there are 12,268 active cases in the district. Of them, 9,384 are under home care.