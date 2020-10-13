Long-term agriculture loans from Kerala Bank

KOCHI: The Kerala Bank is conducting a special campaign with the financial aid of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development for the distribution of long-term loans for agricultural purposes.
The campaign is being run to save farmers from the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and to encourage agricultural initiatives. The loans will be availed for a maximum of 15 years. Farmers can get the loan for initiatives like the construction of farmland, high-tech greenhouse, and polyhouse farming, to buy a tractor, power tiller or harvesting equipment.
