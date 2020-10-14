STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A safe space for survivors

Kerala-based Sherin Noordheen has always been one to address mental health issues.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala-based Sherin Noordheen has always been one to address mental health issues. Having battled depression herself, she was insistent on creating a space for those battling the issue. ‘Let’s Live’, her brainchild, is an NGO which works towards the prevention of youth suicides in the state. Recently, she conducted ‘Survivor Series 2020’, wherein 31 persons from across India came together and narrated how they overcame depression.

“Open conversations surrounding mental health are required to eradicate the stigma. Participants in the survivor series have battled various issues. Those currently fighting the same can relate to the participants, thereby empowering them to open up,” says Sherin.According to Sherin, resilience should be built to avoid suicidal tendencies. “A few participants are still fighting mental health issues.

However, they’ve battled it all these years and can be aptly termed ‘survivors’. Depression takes place differently in individuals. Participants reveal their age in the session to create awareness that mental health issues can occur regardless of age,” says Sherin. 

Let’s Live has also been involved in conducting sessions for college students in Thiruvananthapuram during the lockdown. “With online classes, the social cycle of students have been affected. They lack proper support and life skills,” she says. The NGO had conducted a series on dealing with suicidal thoughts titled, ‘13 Reasons Why Not’ based on the book and show ‘13 Reasons Why’.

Sherin plans to take sessions on media sensitisation. “The portrayal of mental health issues in media and movies are mostly incorrect. Content producers need to portray mental health issues responsibly,” she adds. 

Reaching out
