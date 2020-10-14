BPCL, Prodair commence liquid oxygen supply

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the shortage of medical oxygen in the state, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), along with its business partner Prodair Air Products, commenced the supply of liquid oxygen to government hospitals for free to combat Covid-19.The first truck carrying the parcel from BPCL Kochi Refinery to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) was flagged off by District Collector S Suhas on Monday.

“Ever since the outbreak, the demand for medical oxygen has gone up by many folds and government authorities have declared a shortage of medical oxygen across the country. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been requesting refineries to explore the possibility of producing medical grade oxygen with available facilities in the refineries,” said a release.

Murali Madhavan P, executive director (Kochi Refinery), BPCL, Subramoni Iyer M R, chief general manager (refinery operations), BPCL, and Kurian P Alapatt, chief general manager (HR), BPCL, spoke on the occasion. R Venugopal, deputy chief controller of explosives, P Pramod, director, Factories & Boilers, and Richard Boocock, senior vice-president, Air Products, joined through live stream (Zoom). Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Haris Rasheed, Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat president P K Velayudhan, Ernakulam MCH principal Dr V Satheesh and Indian Medical Association president Dr Ravi were also present.

The Build-Own-Operate unit of BPCL-KR, operated by Prodair Air Products India Pvt Ltd, has a provision to produce and store liquid oxygen that is up to 99.7 per cent pure. “This grade of liquid oxygen is expected to meet the medical grade specification. Various Central and state government agencies like the Centre for High Technology (CHT), Factories & Boilers and PESO have been in contact with BPCL and Prodair Air Products and have been offering all their support for this noble initiative,” stated the release.