Chambakkara bridge to open for traffic on Thursday

KOCHI: Starting Thursday, the never-ending traffic snarls on the Vyttila-Petta stretch will no longer trouble motorists as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will dedicate the renovated two-lane Chambakkara bridge to the public through videoconferencing. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had carried out the work. “We have completed the construction of the second bridge in a record 10 months. With the opening of the new bridge, traffic will become smooth on the stretch. We are glad that the CM will be inaugurating the bridge on Thursday,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director, KMRL.

The decision to demolish the old two-lane bridge at Chambakkara was taken as part of the preparatory works for the Kochi Metro Rail. The plan was to demolish the old bridge and construct two bridges facilitating four-lane traffic with the Metro viaducts situated in between. The DMRC decided to complete one of the twin bridges initially rather than going ahead with the simultaneous construction of both the bridges.

The Kochi Metro’s network till Thykoodam was commissioned in September 2019. Subsequently, work on the Thykoodam-Petta stretch of the Metro was taken up. As part of preparatory works, the road was widened and a two-lane bridge on the left side of the bridge was constructed at a cost of `25 crore. It was commissioned in May 2019.

Kochi Metro completed the construction of the first bridge in 19 months despite land acquisition hiccups.Subsequently, Kochi Metro began the construction of the Metro viaduct and Thykoodam-Petta stretch which was commissioned in September 2020. The total cost of the project is about `50 crore.