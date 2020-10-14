STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Court stays transfer of courses

UGC informed the court that as per the UGC Act, the government must approach the Commission to obtain recognition and only after that can it transfer students to the new Open University.

Published: 14th October 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday stayed a controversial condition in the Open University Ordinance that directed the transfer of all distance education courses being offered by the four state universities to the newly announced Sreenarayana Guru Open University. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on the petition filed by K R Ashok Kumar, secretary of District Educational Society, Pathanamthitta, challenging the Ordinance. 

UGC informed the court that as per the UGC Act, the government must approach the Commission to obtain recognition and only after that can it transfer students to the new Open University.The government pleader sought time to collect details when the court asked whether the state had approached UGC for approval. 

Issuing a stay on the transferring of courses and students, the court said: “Unless the court is convinced that recognition has been granted by the UGC, transferring of students and other staff from the existing state universities cannot be allowed.” The court posted the case on October 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp