Lakme fashion week online!

 The most sought after fashion event of the year, the Lakme Fashion Week is all set to go virtual this year.

Published: 14th October 2020 05:03 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The most sought after fashion event of the year, the Lakme Fashion Week is all set to go virtual this year. The five-day event which kicks off on October 21 will feature an amazing lineup.

Labels in focus

Mishe by Bhumika & Minakshi Ahluwalia 
A contemporary womenswear brand started by a mother and daughter duo, Mishe blends trademark Indian fabrics and hues with intricate and painstaking geometric stitching techniques. Website: mishe.in

The Loom 
Art by Aarushi Kilawat
The brand’s genesis lies in its founder Aarushi Kilawat’s love for handlooms. By bringing together artisans and craftsmen, The Loom Art fosters a culture of sustainable fashion and attempts to provide artisans sustainable livelihood.  Website: theloomart.com

Dhatu Design Studio by Anmol Sharma
With a single-minded focus on conscious fashion, Dhatu deploys a utilitarian approach to design and offers pieces that are wearable and long-lasting. Instagram: dhatu_design_studio

