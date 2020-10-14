Land owners await compensation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over 30 years since the Tripunithura bypass project was mooted, it continues to hang in the balance. This despite the numerous complaints from landowners in the area. Until now, only four out of the total 16 hectares of land required for the 8.2 km-long-bypass have been acquired. Though compensation was paid to around 30 people for the land acquired between Mattakuzhy and Thiruvankulam, many describe it as grossly inadequate.

Additionally, around 140 others whose land comes under the remaining 12 hectares to be taken over for the project have been awaiting compensation for several years. “For the past 30 years, we have been facing an uphill battle since our land can neither be disposed of nor can new houses be built.

We are also unable to carry out any maintenance since it could be a complete waste of money,” said Geevarghese A T, a landowner from Mattakuzhy. According to him, the Centre’s failure to allocate funds for the project is cited by the Public Works Department (PWD) as the main reason for the inordinate delay in the project taking off.

If the project sees the light of the day, a 4 km-long passage from Thiruvankulam railway line to Kundanoor plus the aforementioned 12 hectares ought to be acquired. However, according to T S Natarajan, secretary, Thiruvankulam Action Council, some of the residents are unwilling to let go of the land until they are promised better compensation.

An executive engineer with the PWD, Muvattupuzha division, pointed out that the lack of administrative sanction for the project is proving to be a major stumbling block. “The process of acquiring the remaining land could not be completed due to shortage of funds. We have provided compensation to the owners in areas where the land has been acquired while the remaining landowners have only been notified regarding it,” the official added.

