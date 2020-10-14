STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Non-ICAI members must take exam to prove expertise’

Despite this, the majority profess to be Chartered Accountants and are employed at various firms.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Those who have not enrolled as a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) within three years of clearing the final year CA examination will have to take another exam to prove their expertise, ICAI central committee member Babu Abraham Kallivayalil and Ernakulam branch chairman  Roy Varghese said.    Nearly 19,000 students who have cleared the final year CA examination are yet to enrol with the institute, according to reports. 

 It is the ICAI membership and not the degree which makes one eligible to be a chartered accountant, says office bearers. The ICAI fellow membership will only be given to candidates who clear the final year exam and practices continuously for five years after enrolling as an ICAI member or those working in an institute within a regulatory framework for 10 years. 

Those who have passed the CA final year exams but have not enrolled with the ICAI cannot use the description ‘Chartered Accountants’  or trademarks incorporating the word ‘CA’. Since the practice undergoes a constant change, especially in the field of accounting and auditing, income tax, goods and service tax and company rules .

